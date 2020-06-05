We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has opened up on how he's missing his father Prince Philip and grandchildren amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Prince of Wales confessed he is “terribly sad” he hasn’t been able to see his family in person in months, and wants to give them a hug – especially Philip and his grandchildren, Prince William’s children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, Prince Louis, two and Prince Harry’s son Archie, one.

In an interview with Sky News for their series After The Pandemic: Our New World, he was asked how he had found it being “disconnected” from his family.

And he replied: “Well it’s terribly sad, let alone one’s friends.

“But fortunately at least you can speak to them on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing. But it isn’t the same, is it? You really want to give people a hug.

“I do totally understand so many people’s frustrations, difficulties, grief and anguish.”

Charles has been isolating at Birkhall in Scotland with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, while his father has been at Windsor Castle with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk, and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie, in Los Angeles.

And Charles continued: “I haven’t seen my father for a long time. He’s going to be 99 next week, so yes… or my grandchildren or anything.

“I’ve been doing the Facetime, which is all very well but…”

Video of the Week

He added he hopes families can be reunited soon, saying: “I’m just trying to do my best to find and help and encourage ways to enable people to go on doing that, but in a way that doesn’t wreck everything at the same time around us.”

Charles also said the last two months have been “an unbelievably testing and challenging time”, adding: “I know that so many people have had the agony of losing their loved ones and the bewilderment and anxiety that surrounds everything.”