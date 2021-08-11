We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has shared an adorable throwback toddler photo of himself and Princess Anne with their royal parents and it couldn’t be more nostalgic.

Prince Charles has given fans a glimpse at his early years with an adorable family picture that includes a young Queen and Prince Philip. The Prince of Wales has revealed several enlightening insights into life at Clarence House over the past week. This royal residence was once home to the Queen Mother, with whom Charles is understood to have been incredibly close.

Now he and Duchess Camilla live there and the historic home seems to hold a number of heartfelt memories. Taking to social media, Charles, who is first in line to the throne, has now posted a rare toddler photo taken at Clarence House – and it’s adorable!

‘Taken 70 years ago this month, this photo shows The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and Princess Anne enjoying a warm summer day in the Clarence House garden’, the caption explained.

This means that the sweet snap was taken in August 1951, making Charles just two years old at the time. Playing happily with Anne in the beautiful garden, the siblings’ close bond is clear to see. The future Princess Royal looks to be particularly entranced by the flowers lining the lawn.

Meanwhile, their proud parents, the Queen and Prince Philip look on adoringly, keeping a careful watch. The Duke of Edinburgh appears smartly dressed for the day, whilst Her Majesty looks stunning in a relaxed, summer-appropriate dress as they enjoy the sunshine.

At the time she was not yet Queen, though she succeeded to the throne just six months later following the sad passing of her father King George VI.

The nostalgic picture perfectly depicts a quiet family day and is even more significant given the death of Prince Philip in April. It seems that Charles is reflecting on his childhood with his parents and fans were quick to express their delight.

‘What a beautifully captured picture! Long live our noble Queen’, one commented.

‘So heartwarming photo …I love your family to [bits]’ another person shared, as a third replied, ‘Very happy family memories’.

‘Prince Charles looked the cutest as a baby!’ someone else posted.

Whilst several more expressed their sadness at the loss of Prince Philip, with one declaring, ‘RIP to the Duke and condolences to Her Majesty’.

The Queen is currently undertaking her first Balmoral holiday since her husband’s death. Her Majesty often invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to visit during her annual stay.

Already it’s been reported that her former daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson has received a touching invite, though it’s not yet known if Charles will be joining his mother this year.

Either way, it’s lovely to see that he’s thinking of both his parents at this time.