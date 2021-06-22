We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has shown off Prince William’s close bond with his stepmother Duchess Camilla in a touching tribute shared in honour of his birthday.

Prince William’s wonderful bond with Duchess Camilla shines through in her and Prince Charles’ sweet birthday tribute to him and fans couldn’t be more excited. The Duke of Cambridge turned 39 on June 21, just days after the Queen marked the second of her two birthdays in a beautiful grey outfit at Trooping the Colour.

William, who is second in line to the throne, has recently shared a rare photo of himself with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for Father’s Day. The picture was taken behind-the-scenes at Trooping the Colour 2019 and showcases the amazing bond between the Cambridge kids and their father.

Now Prince Charles has shared an equally heart-warming family photo. And this time it’s William and Duchess Camilla’s close relationship that has captured fans’ imaginations.

In honour of William’s birthday, the official Clarence House social media accounts posted two sweet snaps – one of baby William and Charles and another of them, alongside Duchess Camilla. This second picture is understood to have been taken at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in 2014.

In it, Camilla and William sit next to each other and are clearly enjoying each other’s company, smiling at one another, with Charles joining in.

William and Camilla’s joyful exchange is something captured in other photographs taken from this significant event, with many pictures showing them laughing warmly together.

Their incredible bond is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed. Many royal fans were quick to praise the decision to include Camilla in William’s birthday tribute and remarked upon her warmth.

‘Lovely to see The Duchess included as well! Wonderful photos. Happy Birthday, Prince William!’ one wrote.

‘Such a warm photo of Camilla smiling with William’, another declared, whilst a fellow royal fan commented, ‘Very sweet photos. I love that they also included The Duchess. Happy Birthday, William’.

Someone else echoed this sentiment, writing, ‘I’m pleased they included Camilla. She always has such a ready warm smile when around William Catherine and the kids.’

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla married in 2005, when Prince William was 22 and Prince Harry 20. She has gone on to become a highly respected senior member of The Firm.

And if this new birthday tribute is anything to go by, it seems her and Prince William have a particularly special bond.