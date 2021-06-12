We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen enjoys birthday celebrations at Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle





The Queen marked her official birthday on Saturday at Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle Her Majesty was joined by her cousin, The Duke of Kent, for the low-key celebrations This royal news follows Prince Harry’s moving statement following upsetting news



The Queen put on an elegant display to mark her official birthday at Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Her Majesty was joined by her cousin, The Duke of Kent, for the parade in the Castle’s Quadrangle in his role as the Colonel of the Scots Guards.

The parade included 73 male and female troops sporting full regalia against a backdrop of sunshine in Windsor.

The monarch recycled a recent outfit she wore to the Official State Opening in May, opting once again for a grey jacquard coat with lemon flowers and a matching hat by Angela Kelly.

The Queen added a treasured heirloom to her attire, pairing her outfit with her Aquamarine Art Deco Brooch which was handed down by her late mother. She has only worn it on a few occasions since.

Her Majesty actually has two birthdays a year, a tradition that dates back to 1748 with the reason being to make sure the weather is better for outdoor celebrations.

The double birthday tradition was started more than 250 years ago by King George II in 1748. He was born in November, which is typically a cold month. But King George wanted it to be possible to have a big public celebration outdoors to mark his special day.

So he decided to combine it with an annual military parade in the summer, when the weather would be warmer.

Because of this, the Queen celebrates her official birthday on the second Saturday in June every year.

Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926 and named Elizabeth Alexandra Mary.

She was born in Mayfair, London, and was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York – who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Unlike modern royal children who go to school, Elizabeth was educated privately at home and began to undertake public duties during the Second World War.

In 1947, she married the late Duke of Edinburgh and together they had four children: Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.