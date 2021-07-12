We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given a Special Award in light of their choice to keep their family small and only have two children.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a Special Award for making the “enlightened decision” to only have two children. The royal couple, who have settled in their new LA home, recently welcomed their first daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, who is the Queen’s eleventh great-grandchild. The couple already share 2-year-old son Archie, though their choice to limit their family size has earned them praise from UK charity Population Matters.

In a post shared on the charity’s website, they marked World Population Day 2021 by giving away awards to individuals and organisations for their work to promote reproductive rights, defend the environment and enlighten the public about the challenges we face.

Granting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a Special Award, the charity suggested that the royals were a “role model for other families”.

A spokesman said: “In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children and providing a role model for other families.”

They later explained: “Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet. We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.”

This comes after Prince Harry previously discussed his intention to have no more than two children during an interview with Vogue in 2019. During the conversation, he linked this choice back to his environmental concerns, describing the earth as “borrowed”.

“Surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation”, he declared.

The couple will win £500 after receiving their new Special Award, which they are able to gift to any charity or cause of their choice. The Sussexes are well-known for their charity work and earlier this year they shared a powerful message in honour of Archie’s birthday.

Thanking the public for their kind wishes on this milestone occasion, they invited the public to mark their son’s big day by giving a small donation to the international Covid vaccine fund.

Prince Harry and Meghan will no doubt now be considering how to put their £500 prize to the best use.