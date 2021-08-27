We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are all reportedly encouraged in one very traditional and meaningful gesture by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be keen for “little courtesies” to become second nature to their three children.

Prince George , Charlotte and Louis are all supposedly encouraged to write “thank you letters”.

This royal news comes as it was revealed that Prince Harry and William are united in not letting ‘history repeat itself’ with their children .

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are currently enjoying their summer break from Thomas’s Battersea school with their brother Prince Louis and their parents. As the Queen’s great-grandchildren, all three Cambridge children are important members of The Firm, with George currently third in line to the throne and set to be the future king. And it seems Prince William and Kate Middleton are keen to see the young royals adopt certain significant practices as second nature.

As reported by OK! magazine, a royal source has suggested that Kate is particularly determined to ensure that George, Charlotte and Louis should grow up having good manners. And part of this reportedly concerns a very traditional gesture – letter writing!

“Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic,” the source claimed.

Prince William and Kate have previously sent several deeply personal thank you letters. Back in 2018, a royal fan shared a sweet snap of the lovely card they’d received after wishing George a happy birthday.

Whilst earlier this year, Kate showcased her own artwork as she and William issued a thank you postcard to the people of Scotland following their Royal Tour. In a post shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter account, the caption echoed the message on the back of the postcard.

It declared, ‘To the people, communities and organisations we visited and heard from; and those who stopped to wave and make our return to Scotland so special – thank you! Sketch of St Andrew’s by Duchess of Cambridge, 2002’.

And it seems that writing thank you letters and ensuring they have good table manners are not the only significant things that William and Kate focus on as parents. The couple are reportedly keen to get involved in day-to-day activities at school and sports days.

The source also claimed to OK! that, “[Kate] comes from a supportive family so she’s very keen on family networks and networks of friends and organisations. As parents they are also very good at rolling up their sleeves and helping out with school events; sports days, fundraisers and that sort of thing.”

“They try to be just like normal parents with normal parenting challenges. No-one ever jumps the queue for anything. They just try to fit in,” they added.

As they enjoy their last few weeks before school starts, the Cambridges will no doubt be enjoying some quality time as a family away from the royal spotlight.