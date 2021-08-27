We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and William still have common ground despite their feud - in not letting history repeat itself for their children.

Prince William and Harry’s relationship has been strained since Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals, and moved to LA, where they gave a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The announcement of Harry’s ‘wholly truthful’ memoir has sparked further tensions, as the Queen is said to be ‘extremely concerned and PR experts have warned that it could spell a rocky year for William and Kate.

However, a relationship expert has told the Express, it is clear that despite the rift, they still share common ground when it comes to their children.

Prince William and Kate have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and Harry and Meghan have Archie and welcomed their second child, Lilibet, in June.

Relationship expert Sami Wunder says, ‘Both the Princes are so determined to give a happy childhood to their children. This is a commonality where both of them are on the same page.’

‘Harry very openly talks about this, he talks about how he wants to be present for his family, and he’s very much making that happen. And with William, even though he doesn’t talk about it openly, I think we can see the demonstration of that as we saw at the football match.’

He continued, ‘This is such a great point of connection that both princes are emotionally available for their kids, and in that sense, history is not repeating itself and I think we can be all glad about that.’

Harry has previously opened up about not following Prince Charles’ parenting mantra, and William and Kate have often been praised for their relatable and relaxed parenting style.