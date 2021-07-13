We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George is expected to have 'the world's greatest upbringing' if Kate Middleton and Prince William 'get it right'.

Prince George is predicted to have the ‘world’s greatest upbringing’ if Kate and William ‘get it right’, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have the potential to raise Prince George in the best way possible.

This royal news comes as its revealed Prince George could ‘leave London’ after his eighth birthday in potentially huge move

Prince George could have ‘the world’s greatest upbringing’ provided that his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘get it right’.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe has spoken out on the Cambridge’s parenting style after the young prince, seven, came across as a very ordinary boy as he watched England lose 3-2 on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

He told OK! “Although Prince George might be future King of the Castle, he’s not King of the Castle yet. He’s not Little Lord Fauntleroy. He’s a rascal (almost) eight-year-old – full of mischief and always playing tricks and pranks on his younger sister and brother.”

Kate and William also have daughter Charlotte, six, and Louis, aged three.

And while Duncan draws upon the “normal life” and “stresses” he reflects on how he could have the best childhood. He explained, “You can see that George is full of beans and full of fun. And if William and Kate get this right with him, he could literally have the world’s greatest upbringing because he wouldn’t have to worry about things that might worry a normal eight-year-old, like daddy hasn’t got his job anymore, or mummy’s stressed about Covid.

“The bind of normal life and those stresses about money and work, and even health, because they have their own doctor, aren’t things the Cambridges need to worry about.”

But he pointed out that, unlike any ordinary child, Prince George has the added pressures of being the son of the future King of England, in the royal line of succession.

He continued, “Their disadvantage is that they have to try and come to terms somehow with living up to the expectation of being chosen by God to rule over the country.

“Hopefully George can enjoy all the benefits of Royal life, but without the extraordinary, weird impact of growing up in a goldfish bowl.”

And while Duncan sympathisers with William and Kate for living the fairytale upbringing dream, he warned, “They will have to explain the extraordinary circumstances he’s been born into and hope, as a result, his head doesn’t pop and he doesn’t become a complete lunatic, as has happened to some members of his family.”

Kate Middleton’s parenting style was made clear throughout her royal work to do with children’s early years.

Its thought that Prince George would have been told he is to be King one day, but he appears unphased by it. Duncan pointed out, “He doesn’t appear to be a little sod who has let it all go to his head. He looks normal and this was Kate and William’s promise to all of their kids.

“William’s perception of normal is based entirely on the Middleton family – kids, a dog, a garden, wax jackets and wellies, and a nice roast on a Sunday, which is great because while that’s not all of our experiences of normal life, that’s still a very loving and normal example of it.”

A stark contrast to the lives expected to have been lived by royals of the past. Duncan added, “Future kings of old would have been brought up with tutors shipped in from Hamburg, and if they did sport it would be hunting and killing animals in the back garden, but George is mixing with ordinary kids. Admittedly, it’s an extraordinary school, but it’s still refreshing to see.”