We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry's reported dig' at nannies used by Prince William and Kate Middleton has been revealed by royal insider Omid Scobie.

Prince Harry reportedly made a dig at the nannies used by Prince William and Kate when his son Archie was born, according to a new royal documentary.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have made a subtle dig at his brother and sister-in-law over their use of nannies.

This royal news comes after the sign ‘struggling’ Prince Harry could be set to go solo without wife Meghan Markle was pointed out.

Prince Harry reportedly made a dig at nannies used by Prince William and Kate Middleton when his son Archie was born, it’s been revealed.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back as a senior working member of the royal family, is claimed to have made a subtle dig about the type of nanny the Cambridge’s use for their own children, according to a new Channel 4 documentary A Very Royal Baby.

Royal commentator and Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie, told viewers, “I remember speaking to a source close to Harry who said when they welcomed Archie into the world, they did not want a sort of Mary Poppins type of character around their child as he or she grew up.”

Prince William and Kate have often been pictured with their Norland Nanny Maria Terresa Barrallo, who was trained at the Norland College and now works full-time for the family tending to children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three. The native Spaniard learned a wide range of skills at the intensive college, which costs £15,000 a year in attendance fees.

She was very hands with the children after the christening of Princess Charlotte in July 2015 and it was reported that the Norland Nanny is banned from saying one word from the kids.

The professional royal nanny made her first public appearance with the family in 2014, when Prince William and Kate Middleton brought baby Prince George on their official three-week tour of New Zealand and Australia.

When they were still part of the royal family, Harry and Meghan reportedly fired a nanny for being ‘unprofessional’. It is said to have prompted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to go it alone.

Video of the Week

The revelation of Prince Harry’s dig at nannies comes after he and his wife Meghan broke away from The Firm last year to start a new life in LA, are expecting their second child, a girl, this summer.

It was reported earlier this year that Prince Harry and Meghan were copying Princess Anne’s parenting style when it comes to raising a child.

It is not known what their current childcare arrangement is but Omid said they liked the idea of it being “just the three of them” – Harry, Meghan, and Archie – at night.