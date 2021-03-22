We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has opened up about the loss of Princess Diana in the emotional foreword for a new book to support children and young people who have lost loved ones to Covid-19.

Prince Harry has paid heartfelt tribute to his late mother Princess Diana in an emotional foreword for a new book, Hospital by the Hill. Written by Chris Connaughton and illustrated by Fay Troote, this important book will help support bereaved children and young people who have lost their loved ones to Covid-19.

As reported by Town&Country, the Duke of Sussex began by addressing the readers directly, writing: ‘If you are reading this book, it’s because you’ve lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone.’

Prince Harry added: ‘When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.

‘We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true.’

‘I hope this book helps remind you of just how special your parent or loved one was. And how special you are too’ he went on to powerfully conclude.

Hospital by the Hill is being released to mark the National Day of Reflection in the UK on 23 March. This important book tells the story of a young person who is coming to terms with the loss of their mother who had been working on the frontline at a hospital. It will be given free to any child or young person in the UK who has been affected.

Video of the Week

Prince Harry’s deeply personal foreword gives a unique insight into how losing Princess Diana affected him. For Mother’s Day this month, Harry, who could be king one day, also made a heartbreaking gesture to his mother as he arranged for flowers to be laid at her grave on his behalf.

It’s thought that Harry will reunite with Prince William later this year for the unveiling of a memorial statue to Princess Diana.