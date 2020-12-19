We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been offered “big money deals” to tour with their Spotify podcast, recording live episodes with an intimate audience.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a £30 million deal with Spotify this week to launch their own Archewell Audio podcast series

It has since emerged the couple have been approached with several deals to tour with the podcast when the time is right, which could earn them a fortune

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they’d be launching their own podcast, Archewell Audio, earlier this week – after signing a £30 million deal with Spotify.

And now it has emerged that the couple – who will be celebrating a very different Christmas in America this year are being eyed-up by agents to eventually tour with the podcast – recording live episodes in front of intimate audiences.

According to The Sun, an insider revealed, “Live agents have been eyeing up Meghan and Harry’s new deal with great interest.

“They have been inundated with offers about the possibility of touring the podcast when the time is right.

“The idea would be that the events would be very intimate, with tickets going for a premium.”

But, it is thought the Duke and Duchess will not pocket the cash but instead donate it to charity.

“All the cash would go to charity at the beginning. Meghan and Harry would record then in front of a small audience,” the source added.

“Spotify, who their podcast deal is with, have been investing heavily in the live space in the market and want to start taking podcasts out on the road.

“Meghan and Harry’s is not just hugely high profile but potentially hugely lucrative.”

And it’s not the first lucrative deal the couple have signed since stepping down as senior royals earlier this year, after Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, scooped a £100 million deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, feature films and other uplifting content.

Initially the couple said they wanted to raise their son, Archie, whilst living a “peaceful” life out of the spotlight. But a royal expert has since claimed the couple do not want a totally private life, but more control over who has access to them.

Speaking to Town and Country, Victoria Murphy explained, “[Harry and Meghan] have stepped back not in search of a totally private life but for a different kind of public life.

“A public life where they can have more control over who gets access to them and what they spend their time on.”