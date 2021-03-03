We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie has opened up about her hopes for her new son, August.

In the clip, filmed before she gave birth to August, Eugenie says she hopes he grows up to “make a difference”.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first son last month and later confirmed his royal inspired name – August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Having shared a first look at her newborn tot on Instagram, Princess Eugenie has shared her hopes for her son as he grows up, in a new interview given before she gave birth.

Eugenie confessed that she aspires for baby August, who is currently 11th in the royal line of succession, to make a change in the world.

Speaking to CNBC, Eugenie said, “I think my child hopefully will be one of those people who will continue to see the world as a place that can be changed.

“I would love people to continue to have hope that we can make a difference.

“I hope that the world will be a place where my child can have hope and continue to know that they can make a big difference.”

Little August has already made a change to his great-grandmother’s life – helping to break the Queen and Prince Philip’s record of the most great-grandchildren born in one year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they are expecting their second child days after August was born, meanwhile cousin Zara Tindall is expecting her third child with husband Mike.

Royal fans have been speculating over whether Meghan and Harry are having a boy or a girl and the second Sussex baby is thought to be due in the spring.

Despite the fact that Harry has stepped back from royal duties, he can still become king and his son or daughter will take 11th place in the line of succession, bumping August up to 12th.

If Zara and Meghan both have baby boys, the Queen and Prince Philip will be the proud great-grandparents of great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters.

