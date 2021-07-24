We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s remaining belongings have been packed up and removed from Frogmore Cottage.

The couple stepped back as senior royals and moved to Santa Barbara.

It follows royal news that Prince Harry’s book deal includes FOUR books

18 months after the couple made the decision to quit their roles as senior royals and step back from the institution, the remainder of their belongings have been put into storage.

Despite the mystery surrounding Frogmore Cottage, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been living there with their son, August.

Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his recent but brief return to the UK for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue, but according to palace insiders things were cleared pretty swiftly after he departed for America.

According to The Sun, an insider revealed, “Staff from Windsor Castle were in Frogmore just days after Harry flew back to California after the statue unveiling. They cleared out his personal possessions such as framed pictures he had left behind in his and Meghan’s old bedroom.

“Harry had been staying in one end of the cottage, separated from Eugenie and her family. He stayed in his and Meghan’s old bedroom which was left largely untouched since he was last there.”

It has left eyebrows being raised as to where the couple will stay if and when they return to the UK.

The Queen was said to have offered an olive branch to Harry and Meghan by inviting them to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year, despite their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and the repercussions of that.

It’s unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make the trip, following new reports that Prince Harry has signed a multi-million pound four-book deal.

The first memoir will be ghost-written by JH Moehringer and will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

Harry reportedly described it “wholly truthful first-hand account” of his life.