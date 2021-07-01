We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry opens up on his own fatherhood challenges following the birth of his daughter Lilibet Diana in a candid chat with Ed Sheeran.

The Duke of Sussex, who became a proud dad to daughter Lilibet Diana, when wife Meghan Markle gave birth last month, now has two children – with his eldest son, Archie, aged two, and his daughter just 27 days old.

And while Prince Harry is adjusting to life as a family of four living in LA, he has opened up on his struggles and most parents who have more than one child will be able to relate.

He met up with singer Ed Sheeran, who has a 10-month-old daughter called Lyra with wife Cherry Seaborn, at an awards ceremony put on by WellChild – a non-profit which supports seriously ill children and young people in the UK. At the event, he paid tribute to the families involved as he referred to the recent birth of his second daughter, Lilibet Diana, saying, “as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families”.

But it’s during his chat with Ed that the Duke opened up more on fatherhood. Ed said, “Congratulations, a girl right? We just had a little girl 10 months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now. How do you manage with two?”

To which Harry replied, “Two is definitely a juggle.”

Hello! also revealed that Harry said his daughter was “chilled” when he told another guest, “We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

Prince Harry flew into the UK to be at the unveiling of a statue to commemorate the life of his mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Meanwhile, Meghan, who has remained in the US with both children, has given a narration of her children’s book The Bench which is a nod to the sweet bond Archie has with his dad Harry.

In a statement released by WellChild, Harry said, “Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organisation and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart.

“I wasn’t a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that. I didn’t need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work.

“Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.”

He also gave thanks to the nurses and doctors.

Lilibet Diana is one of the Queen’s 11 great-grandchildren, and she was honoured when Meghan and Harry chose to name their daughter after her childhood nickname.