Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made a special “private” gesture to their sister-in-law Kate Middleton in honour of her 40th birthday.

Kate Middleton celebrated her milestone 40th birthday on January 9th and it seems she received a very special gesture from her brother and sister-in-law.

It’s claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had had a “private video call” with the Duchess of Cambridge for her big day.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 40th birthday earlier this month and it seems that whilst Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t post publicly in celebration, they were reportedly in contact with her on the day. In light of the ongoing speculation regarding a possible “rift” between the brothers following the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview, many royal fans were likely wondering if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished Kate a Happy Birthday.

Now according to a royal expert, it seems that the couple, who have now fully settled in their LA home, did make a special gesture to their sister-in-law on her birthday.

As reported by Us Weekly, royal expert and author Christopher Anderson alleged to the publication that they spoke to Kate via “video call”. He claimed, “They did a video call. They wished her a happy birthday”, before describing it as “very private”.

Christopher also went on to reflect upon how given how much things have changed since Prince Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as senior royals, it was perhaps only to be expected that their birthday wishes to Kate would not be public like those of other members of The Firm.

“Harry and Megan were not about to post anything the way they did two years ago,” he stated, adding, “This time everything was kept private”.

In contrast to this reported “private” birthday call from the Sussexes, the Queen and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla shared special pictures of the Duchess on social media in honour of her birthday.

Having stepped away from the royal spotlight and made their home in the US with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, it’s perhaps understandable that Harry and Meghan might have opted for a less public approach to their sister-in-law.

It’s not known exactly how Kate celebrated her 40th, though it was suggested prior to the big day itself that she was set to keep her birthday “low-key”, potentially just spending it with the rest of the Cambridge family. However, it could be that she and Prince William, who will turn 40 himself in 2022, might have an extra special party later on this year.

According to OK!, a friend of Kate has said that she and William are planning to host a joint party in the summer, with it being thought that a possible venue for this could be their country home, Anmer Hall. If this does go ahead it wouldn’t be the only major celebration for the royals this year, with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee being marked over the June 4-day bank holiday.

Though their attendance hasn’t yet been confirmed, many fans will perhaps be hoping to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan reunited with the rest of the Royal Family for such an important event.