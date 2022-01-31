We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal commentators claim Prince Harry and Meghan will be feeling serious pressure to return to the UK ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly set to be returning to the UK for the Queen’s Platnum Jubilee after Her Majesty extended an invitation in a bid to heal the royal rift.

Their trip to the UK will mark the first time Meghan has returned to the country since they stepped back as senior royals. Despite the reports, their plans may have been thrown into disarray following Harry’s security set backs, despite Prince Charles extending an olive branch for the couple to stay with him.

However, a royal commentator claims the couple will be feeling immense pressure to return to the UK to keep up their royal image in the US.

Royal expert and host of Palace Confidential, Jo Elvin, discussed the subject with Richard Eden, saying, “It’s clear that the pressure is on Harry to make a return visit to the UK.”

Richard replied, “Well, I think the pressure would come from himself as well. They need to keep up that royal link and that’s what gives them the attraction and appeal in America.

“I’m sure Harry, and maybe Meghan less so, but they do want to come back to Britain and I mentioned last week about the christening, you know Lilibet’s christening.”

The couple’s return to the UK has sparked fears that they could steal attention from the Queen’s historical moment, but The Firm is reportedly keen to heal the rift and desperate to meet the latest addition to the family, Lilibet.

Lilibet and The Queen share a special connection this year, as Lilibet’s birthday falls on the same weekend that Her Majesty is marking her 70th year on the throne. This means that Lilibet may celebrate her 1st birthday in the UK.