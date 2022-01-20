We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has reportedly extended an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, asking them to stay with him when they return to the UK this year, but experts say the Sussexes are likely to reject the "awkward" offer.



Prince Harry and Meghan were predicted to return to the UK for thr Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, however Harry shared a statement saying that he does not feel safe bringing his family across the pond without adequate police protection.

Prince Charles has reportedly extended an invitation for the couple to stay with him in bid to meet his granddaughter, Lilibet. But a royal expert predicts that the pair will likely decline because Meghan will find it “difficult”.

Prince Harry and Meghan were looking set to return to the UK for the first time together, since the birth of their second child, Lilibet.

But after Prince Harry’s legal team shared a statement to confirm that the Duke of Sussex had made a plea to the Home Office to be able to fund sufficient security for his family while in the UK.

Harry confessed that the Sussex family feel unsafe in his home nation if they are unable to pay for security that has access to appropriate powers and intelligence information.

The royal family are yet to meet Lilibet, and following the security row, there are fears the Queen may never meet her.

But following claims that Prince Charles is hoping for Harry and Meghan to bring Archie and Lilibet to stay with him, royal giographer Angela Levin says that Prince Harry will likely reject the offer.

Speaking to The Sun, Angela said, “Of course, when you are married your partner has a say in it all and I don’t believe Meghan ever wants to come back here.

“She would find it very difficult to stay with Prince Charles and the Duchess [of Cornwall] because I think she would be quite awkward about it all.”

Meghan is yet to return to the UK since they stepped back as senior royals and moved to their LA home in 2020. Sadly she was unable to travel back for Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021 as she was heavily pregnant with Lilibet.

Offering her thoughts on the continued rift between Harry and his family, Angela added, “I think Charles is very brave, very honourable and it should really be Harry that apologises to him and try to get back in his good books but I think this looks as though it’s the other way round.”