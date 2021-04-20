We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry reportedly brought his own private security team to the UK with him when he returned to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17.

Prince Harry returned to the UK last week and joined the Royal Family in paying their respects to his late grandfather Prince Philip at his funeral on Saturday, April 17. It’s been over a year since he and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior members of the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm.

The couple have since confirmed they will not be returning as working royals, though Harry could still be king one day.

Following their decision to step back from royal duties, the Sussexes were stripped of their round-the-clock royal protection. Now it’s been reported that Harry brought his own private security team with him when he returned to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral.

According to The Telegraph, they are understood to have traveled with him on a British Airways flight from Los Angeles to London Heathrow.

They are said to have been met at the airport by personal protection officers from Scotland Yard.

The publication reported that a senior policing source told them: “Like any high profile individual an assessment will be made to assess the risk and threat and in the circumstances, there will be no question that the Duke is afforded personal protection.

“Given that he will be in quarantine for most of the time and then is attending a private funeral service, the issue is also a very simple one.”

These claims about Prince Harry’s security detail have not currently been confirmed and The Sun reports that the Metropolitan Police said: “In line with our long-standing policy, we do not comment on protection matters.”

During his and Meghan’s shocking Oprah interview, Harry discussed the couple’s recent deals with Netflix and Spotify.

He declared that they “didn’t have a plan”, adding “my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.”

“I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this”, he said.

It’s not yet known when Prince Harry might return to the US, though he is due to return later this year to join Prince William for the unveiling of a memorial statue to Princess Diana.