The Queen ‘to have talks with Harry and Meghan’ following bombshell Oprah interview

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is reportedly taking charge of the consequences that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock Oprah Winfrey interview has had on the Royal Family.

The bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, which aired in the UK this week, saw Harry and Meghan reveal allegations of the lack of mental health support within The Firm and speak of the media storm they faced in the royal spotlight.

The interview also saw the couple talk about how Archie was not given a royal title and how stepping down from the royal family meant they lost their security protection and financial support.

Meghan also alleged that a member of the royal family had expressed ‘concern’ about ‘how dark’ baby Archie’s skin was going to be, before he was born.

“In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan, who is now pregnant with a baby girl, said.

A royal insider has now told the Daily Mail that the Queen is taking personal charge of the fallout from the interview. She has instructed royal staff to not talk about the interview publicly, as she wishes to deal with it privately.

The insider reportedly said the Queen is arranging a phone call with the couple in LA to talk and deal with their claims.

The source said, “It is difficult to underestimate how shell-shocked everyone is by what has happened people are literally reeling from what has happened and some staff would dearly love to publicly rebut some of what has been said about them.”

They continued, “But the Queen has taken a very measured, sensible approach. She is leading by example. This is a matter for her and the family to deal with.”

Video of the Week

Following the interview, the Queen released an official statement saying, ‘The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

‘The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.’

The Queen also said, ‘Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.’