Prince Charles reportedly “may never forgive” Prince Harry after his and Meghan’s Oprah interview, but it’s claimed the Queen is viewing things differently.

Prince Charles was mentioned by Prince Harry in his and Meghan’s “tell-all” Oprah interview and it’s been suggested he’s still feeling hurt by it. The interview aired in March and the Royal Family, who are sometimes called The Firm, soon issued a statement in response to revelations made by the Sussexes.

The couple stepped back as senior members of the Royal Family last year and have since settled in their new LA home. Speaking about his father and brother Prince William to Oprah, Harry described them as “trapped” in the royal institution.

He also claimed that Charles stopped taking his calls after he and Meghan shared their intention to step back. Now it’s been suggested that Charles is still deeply hurt and might “never forgive” his youngest son.

According to Us Weekly, an insider reportedly claimed: “With the way things are going, Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with Elizabeth.

“She feels that he’s putting his pride before the best interest of the monarchy. She has enough on her plate dealing with the loss of her husband. It’s drama she can do without.”

Harry was recently reunited with his father and brother in person for the first time since the interview aired when he returned to the UK to attend Prince Philip’s funeral. With the Queen mourning her husband of 73 years this is a very difficult time for her and the Royal Family.

Harry and William were seen talking following the poignant service and it’s been said that William and his grandmother favor a different approach.

“They’re definitely not at the point where they speak on a regular basis, but William wants to be the bigger person and set a precedent”, the source claimed to Us Weekly. “He believes that in order to repair damage and destruction from Harry’s interview, the best approach is to keep things civil with his brother”.

They went on to suggest that: “Elizabeth is proud of William for taking the dignified approach”.

Prince Harry returned to the US several days after his grandfather’s funeral. It’s not yet known when he might next see Prince Charles and the Queen.

It’s believed he will join Prince William for the unveiling of a memorial statue of Princess Diana in July.