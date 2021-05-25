We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry’s new life seems “too much for him” as he’s “constantly” worried about losing Meghan Markle like he lost Princess Diana, a royal biographer has claimed.

Prince Harry may have stepped back as a senior member of the Royal Family with Meghan Markle, but according to a royal biographer his new life “sounds too much for him”. Harry and Meghan have now settled in their new LA home with their son Archie.

The couple have now put distance between them and the intense scrutiny they faced during their time in the royal spotlight. Though despite this, it seems Harry still has grave concerns about the impact this huge attention could have upon Meghan.

Speaking in his new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex revealed his fears about “history repeating itself”.

He went on to compare Meghan’s situation to that of his late mother Princess Diana, who tragically died in a car crash in 1997, alongside film producer Dodi Al Fayed.

Opening up about the traumatic loss of Diana when he was just 12, Harry stated: “My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white. And now look what’s happened.”

Harry has previously discussed how the media attention Meghan in particular received contributed significantly to their decision to step back. Whilst in The Me You Can’t See, he went on to speak of his fear that he could lose his wife as he lost his mother.

“You want to talk about history repeating itself. They’re not going to stop until she dies,” he claimed. “It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life.”

Now royal commentator and biographer Angela Levin has suggested that Harry’s new LA life is “too much for him”. Taking to Twitter in the days following the docuseries airing, she remarked upon how “dreadful” it is that Harry is “constantly” worried about losing Meghan.

‘How dreadful if Harry constantly thinks that he will lose Meghan like he did Diana’, she declared.

‘His life sounds too much for him’, Angela continued, before putting forward her opinion that he should ‘back away’ from his new ventures in light of this.

However this is not the first time that Prince Harry has compared Princess Diana and his and Meghan’s situation. In the Sussexes’ shocking Oprah interview earlier this year, he spoke of his relief that he was there to support Meghan through all they’d been through.

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago,” Harry said.

“It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”