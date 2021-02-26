We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has revealed the exact moment he realised Meghan Markle was the one, in a brand new interview with James Corden.

While riding on an open top bus, Harry revealed when he knew his wife was ‘the one’.

Prince Harry appeared on James Corden’s The Late Late Show last night in a 17-minute long segment with the talk show host and comedian.

During the feature, Harry and James ride around in an open top bus enjoying a spot of sight seeing in Harry’s new home city of LA.

This is the most we’ve seen Prince Harry on our TV screens since he officially stepped back from the royal family and it comes ahead of his and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

It’s clear that the decision to leave royal life means that the pair can be way more open with laid back interviews like Harry’s one with James and he shared some adorable family details.

When asked by Gavin and Stacey creator James when he knew his wife Meghan, who is due to give birth in a matter of months, was ‘the one’, Harry didn’t hesitate to share his answer.

“The second date I was starting to think ‘wow this is pretty special’.

“It wasn’t so much about where we went it was just that we hit it off with each other and we were so comfortable in each other’s company.”

Harry went on to share some insight into how starting a relationship as a royal can be tough.

“Dating with me, any member of the royal family I guess, is kind of flipped upside down.

“All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home. Then eventually when you become a couple, then venture out to dinners, to the cinema and everything else.

“Everything was done back to front with us, so we got to spend and enormous amount of time just the two of us.

“There were no distractions and it was an amazing thing. We went from zero to sixty in the first two months.”