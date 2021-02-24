We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle will be able to make her second pregnancy her own thanks to no longer having to follow royal family rules.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to welcome their second child, they confirmed earlier this month.

It was later confirmed by the Queen that Harry and Meghan will officially leave the royal family and won’t return back to their duties.

The couple swapped life as senior royal family members for their new home in LA last year and are now set to open up about their turbulent time as a couple in Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A royal expert has also claimed that Meghan will be able to enjoy her second pregnancy in a much more free way compared to when she was expecting her first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

During her first pregnancy, Meghan was a working member of the Queen’s firm and had to stick to royal traditions and protocol in many ways.

This is why she reportedly caused a stir among the family when she hosted a baby shower in New York prior to Archie’s brith in 2019.

Pregnant royals are allowed to have baby showers but they tend to be kept more quiet and lowkey.

Meghan’s NYC pre-birth party suggests she’s probably going to opt for something even more extravagant in LA now that she not being held back by royal rules.

“Contrary to usual Royal Family form, Meghan’s shower for baby Archie caused much fuss – as she flew to the big apple to celebrate,” royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Express.

“I have no doubt that their lavish LA lifestyle will play a part in their second celebration.

“It’s tradition that friends throw the shower [and] her nearest and dearest may host it at Meghan’s house – it will no doubt still be very elaborate compared to how we Brits do it.”

“Now that they’ve made a break away from royal tradition, we believe that Meghan will want to make this second pregnancy her own – without influence from the royal family,” expert party planner Jess Martin added.