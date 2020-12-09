We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is taking libel action against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, in a claim that is said to relate to a story published in October.

It is the same newspaper Prince Harry’s wife, the Duchess of Sussex, is taking separate legal action against.

Shillings – the law firm which represents the duke, 36, and 39-year-old Meghan – filed the action against the publishers at the end of November.

Although further details are yet to be released, it’s thought the libellous claims relate to a story claiming Harry had not been in touch with the Marines since Harry and Meghan stepped down as working members of the royal family in March. It’s thought that legal papers will become public within the coming weeks.

In a separate case, former Suits actor Meghan is also taking legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited over the publishing of part of a handwritten letter sent to her by her father, Thomas Markle.

The duchess is seeking damages for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.

Although the trial for Meghan’s case was set to begin in January it has been pushed back until the autumn of 2021 for confidential reasons.

After ‘Megxit’ in March – which saw Harry, Meghan and their young son Archie relocate to the US – Harry gave up his honorary military titles, including Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Harry also has ongoing legal action against News Group Newspaper, publishers of The Sun, and Mirror Group Newspapers, over claims of historic phone hacking.