Prince Harry has finally revealed what he thinks of The Crown.

The smash hit Netflix show is a dramatisation of the reign of Prince Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and is centred around the life of the royal family.

The most recent series of The Crown depicted the story of Prince Harry’s parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, showing how they met and the hardships of their marriage – leaving us dying to know if there will be a fifth series.

Harry recently got together with James Corden to give his most detailed interview since stepping back from the royal family, ahead of his and wife Meghan Markle’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

What does Prince Harry think of The Crown?

Prince Harry shared his opinion on The Crown in detail, during his interview with James Corden.

Harry and James teamed up to film a segment for The Late Late Show, riding around Harry’s new home city of LA on an open top bus.

When asked his thoughts on The Crown‘s depiction of his family, Harry (who recently signed a contract with Netflix) confirmed he’s fine with it and revealed how much is factual.

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional,” he said.

“But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate… it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressure of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

Admitting he has a hard time dealing with the way he and his family are portrayed by the press, he explained he isn’t bothered by parts of The Crown that are obviously fictitious.

“I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, my wife, or myself. Because it’s the difference between, that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact, because you are supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”