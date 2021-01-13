We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has changed up his hairstyle since moving to LA, according to his neighbour Rob Lowe.

Rob claimed that Harry now sports a ponytail after spotting him in the neighbourhood.

The famously red-haired Prince and his wife Meghan Markle moved across the pond to Los Angeles after stepping down from their roles as senior royals last year.

It seems that Prince Harry may have adopted a more chilled out hair style to go alongside his relaxed LA life.

The Duke of Sussex, who shares one-year-old son Archie with Meghan, was reportedly seen sporting a ponytail by his neighbour Rob, who shared news of his alleged sighting with James Cordon this week.

The actor claimed he caught a glimpse of Harry’s new hairdo on The Late Late Show, telling James, “I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago.”

“It was very, very quick — don’t totally quote me on it — but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail,” he added.

“I’m just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail,” the West Wing star added.

Gavin and Stacey creator James seemed unconvinced by Rob’s reports, adding, “I’m certain that isn’t true. Do you know what I think’s happened? I think you didn’t see Prince Harry.”

Rob ensured James that he had in fact seen the prince, explaining, “It was him because I have to say… I followed him to the house to see if the car went in,” admitting that a sighting of Harry is rather rare in the neighbourhood, with the royal staying lowkey.

“He lives about a mile from me. He’s been very reclusive,” Rob revealed.

“Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car.”

Whether this is true or not, we would love to see Prince Harry rocking a pony!