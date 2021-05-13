We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has revealed the hilarious way he and Meghan Markle enjoyed their first London date.

The Duke of Sussex has spilled the beans on their secret meet up in a new podcast

Prince Harry has revealed he went to a supermarket on his first London date with Meghan Markle as he recalls how the pair pretended they didn’t know each other to avoid attracting attention.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will celebrate their third wedding anniversary on 19th May, did their best to stay “incognito” during their first date, Prince Harry told Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

After going official with their relationship in October 2016, Harry and Meghan’s engagement was officially announced on Monday 27th November at 10am. But they had previously gone to great lengths to keep their dating and trips across the globe on the down-low, and just how far they went has now been revealed by Prince Harry himself.

When the Duke was asked if he had ever done “mundane things” as a royal, such as go to the supermarket, Harry replied, “The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn’t know each other, texting each other from the other side of the aisles.”

In 2019, Prince Harry and wife Meghan, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, returned to supermarket aisles when they browsed products displayed for sale as they officially open Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizens’ supermarket and community cafe, in 2019.

Back to their first date, and Harry recalled how he was looking to buy a popular baking item but couldn’t find it and shoppers were giving him “weird looks” and saying “hi”. He explained, “I texted her saying “is this the right one”, and she said “no you want parchment paper”, and “I’m like where’s the parchment paper?!”

“I had baseball cap on, looking down at the floor, trying to stay incognito. It’s amazing how much chewing gum you see, it’s a mess!”

It is not known what they needed parchment paper for but it is typically used for cooking and to line a cake tin when baking to stop food from sticking.

In November 2016 Meghan was spotted leaving the Whole Foods store in Kensington High Street but it is not known whether this was the ‘first date’ Harry is referring to or whether they had met in a different supermarket.

It’s understood the pair had gone on a series of dates after they first met, as Meghan, 39, sampled British life without anyone knowing she had fallen for the prince – that June and July she went to Wimbledon to watch close friend Serena Williams compete and even visited Buckingham Palace as a tourist.

Fast forward and the Duke and Duchess have set up a life for themselves in Los Angeles with their son Archie, two as they await the arrival of their second child, a girl.