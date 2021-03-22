We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Why Princess Anne could help heal the rift between brothers Prince Harry and William.

Aunty Princess Anne could heal the rift between Prince Harry and William it’s been claimed.

Anne, Princess Royal is said to be the person who can heal the rift between the princes.

This royal news comes as it’s revealed the Queen is in ‘constant crisis meetings’ since Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview ‘wreaked havoc’ on Royal Family

Princess Anne could be the one to heal the rift between Prince Harry and William, according to royal commentators.

The ‘straight-talking’ Princess is aunt to both the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex and once said that if the Sussexes were unhappy she would just get in touch.

And now it’s been claimed that Princess Anne, 70, who recently suffered a heartbreaking loss of her own, could be that person to heal the royal rift between the two brothers following the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

As royal commentators say the family is divided about how to deal with the allegations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with some waiting to tackle the issues head-on, and others preferring to “never explain, never complain”.

But now it’s been revealed that Princess Anne is not one to shy away from tackling difficult subjects with her nephew Prince Harry in the past. She was pictured speaking with Prince Harry and Sophie Wessex as they left the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Guards’ Chapel, in London, on 31st August 2007.

And she’s also been one to bring him joy, including the time they were pictured crying with laughter at the 2016 Patron’s Lunch, a special street party outside Buckingham Palace in London, as part of the three-day celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s official 90th birthday.

In an interview with Vanity Fair after the Sussexes left the UK to set up a new life in the US, the Princess Royal said that younger members of The Firm needed to remember the “basics of the job” and added, “Please do not reinvent the wheel, we’ve been there, done that.”

And her comments appear to have prompted Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child, to give a seemingly dig at Princess Anne, when she told Oprah how the Sussexes’ plan for “half-in-half-out” option was rejected, as she pointed out that other minor royals already worked in a similar way, and added, “So we weren’t reinventing the wheel here”.

However Royal commentator Rebecca English revealed in the Daily Mail, how Anne managed the fall out from the Vanity Fair interview.

Video of the Week

“I’m told when asked whether Harry and Meghan might be a little put out by the implicit criticism, the Princess simply said she’d ‘get in touch’ with her nephew if need be.” “That’s Anne all over.” she observed.

So could Princess Anne be set to get her nephews on the phone or a Zoom call? Only time will tell.