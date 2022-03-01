Prince Harry just said something so romantic about Meghan Markle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry confessed that he believes he and Meghan Markle were "brought together for a reason" in a sweet romantic statement during their latest public appearance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance of the year at the NAACP Images Awards at the weekend.

Here the couple were awarded a special accolade to mark their 'distinguished public service' and Harry paid tribute to his wife in his speech.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped out for their first public appearance of the year at the NAACP Images awards last weekend. It was here that the pair were awarded the President’s Award for their ‘distinguished public service.’ This prestigious award has previously been awarded to stars like Rihanna and LeBron James.

During their acceptance speech, Meghan made a touching tribute to Harry’s mother Princess Diana by wearing a sapphire bracelet that previously belonged to her.

Prince Harry then made a rare, romantic confession about his wife, with whom he shares two children, Archie and Lilibet. He revealed that he believes they were “brought together for a reason”. He acknowledged that though he and Meghan are from ‘very different’ backgrounds they were clearly meant to find each other.

He said, “I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason.

“We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice, and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”

Harry also used the platform to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, saying, “We would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community.”

They also made a powerful statement on their Archewell website last week, writing that they “stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same”.