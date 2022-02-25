We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they ‘stand with Ukraine’ as they send a powerful message to global leaders.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued the statement on their Archewell Foundation website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has condemned Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as they reach out to those suffering.

The message, which was shared on their Archewell Foundation website reads, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

Many people around the world are wondering why is Russia invading Ukraine – and will there be a war?

President Joe Biden has already condemned the attack, vowing to hold Russia accountable for their actions, alongside leaders from the UK, European Union, United Nations and NATO.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who launched the living with Covid plan in England last week, announced an imminent COBRA meeting, accusing the Russian president of choosing “a path of bloodshed and destruction” by launching the attack on Ukraine. “The UK and our allies will respond decisively,” he said in response.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s statement is the first issued for 2022 and comes three months after Prince Harry pledges to tackle the misinformation crisis.

Their latest statement comes as they are set to receive a prestigious President’s Awards to mark their special achievement for ‘distinguished public service’ and will attend the NAACP Awards on Saturday, joining the likes of Muhammad Ali, Rihanna, LeBron James, Bill Clinton and Venus and Serena Williams in picking up the top gong.

Speaking about the honour, Harry and Meghan said in a joint statement, “It’s a true honour to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago,”

“We’re proud to support the NAACP’s work and to also partner with the organisation on the newly created annual NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will be bestowed to Dr. Safiya Noble as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.”