Archie and Lilibet could reach major royal milestone together in 2022

Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor could reach a major royal milestone together if they return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It’s thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could fly to the UK later this year, bringing Archie and Lilibet with them.

If the Sussex kids do attend the Jubilee celebrations, they could reach a royal milestone that all their Cambridge cousins have already experienced.

The Queen will celebrate one of the biggest occasions of her reign so far this June as preparations continue for the four-day bank holiday for her Platinum Jubilee. Now having been on the throne for 70 years, the Jubilee weekend will see members of The Firm reunite to pay tribute to the remarkable monarch. It’s thought that the Queen’s great-grandchildren could join in with some of the celebrations and there’s one iconic event that many younger royals have already enjoyed.

Sadly, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor have yet to reach this royal milestone. Though this could all change if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Queen’s Jubilee.

If they do fly over from their LA home in June, bringing Archie and Lilibet with them, this could see them enjoy Trooping the Colour. The Queen has two birthdays but it’s traditionally in honour of her official birthday in June that this parade is held.

The last two years have seen scaled-back affairs due to the pandemic, but according to the official Platinum Jubilee website, the parade will be held on 2nd June 2022.

It’s set to include over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians and in the past it’s been attended by the Queen’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This includes Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Sussex kids’ cousins.

Neither Archie nor Lilibet have experienced Trooping the Colour yet, or waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Archie was around a month old for the parade in 2019 and so didn’t attend, whilst his little sister was born in the US after their parents settled in there and has never visited the UK at all.

Lilibet’s first birthday falls just two days after Trooping the Colour 2022. And although she could similarly be a bit too young, if the Sussexes do make the long trip over, it’s possible they could always make an exception and bring both their little ones to watch the parade rather than leaving Lilibet to be looked after during the event.

Many fans will certainly be hoping this is the case and that they might catch a glimpse of the young royals with their cousins this summer.

Although the Sussexes’ Jubilee attendance hasn’t been confirmed, Harry is reportedly challenging a Home Office decision which ruled he couldn’t fund his own private police protection to ensure his family is safe if they do spend time in the country. This could potentially be seen to reflect a desire to visit at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Either way, it would certainly be wonderful for Archie and Lilibet to experience the excitement of the Trooping the Colour celebrations someday.