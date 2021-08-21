Kate Middleton set to miss out on traditional royal birthday celebration this year due to ‘financial challenges’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is set to miss out on a royal birthday tradition this year due to some ‘financial challenges’.

Kate Middleton won’t be given one of the royal honours for her birthday when she turns 40 in January.

Westminster Abbey traditionally rings the bells to mark the birthdays of senior members of the royal family but has faced ‘financial issues’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to monetary issues resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, Westminster Abbey have confirmed that Kate Middleton will not receive the classic birthday honour normally bestowed upon senior members of the royal family.

Traditionally, the bells of the Abbey ring to signal the birthdays of particular family members as well as important events – such as the death of The Duke of Edinburgh in April this year.

But customs are set to change in the royal family this year, as it looks as though a more stripped-back programme of celebrations will unfold to mark the birthday of the Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on January 9 2022.

The bells also will not ring to mark the birthdays of other senior royals with birthdays coming up, including Prince Andrew who is due to turn 62 in February 2022.

A representative from Westminster Abbey told Hello! magazine, “The Abbey bells can be heard ringing out before services and in celebration of church festivals. The bells have also traditionally been rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family.

“Due to financial challenges posed to the Abbey by the Covid-19 pandemic, and in consultation with Buckingham Palace, the bells will now ring only for the birthdays of HM The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales.”

All bell ringing at Westminster Abbey was suspended due to the pandemic in April last year, but sources have confirmed that Prince Charles will still receive the classic honour on his 73rd birthday in November this year.

Previously, all four of the Queen’s children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – would have received the honour in the coming years had not this new change been made. Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and all of their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – also would have been given the honour.

So time will tell what Kate Middleton will do instead of this royal birthday tradition to mark the day!