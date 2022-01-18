We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is set to be refused a special honour ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry will miss out on receiving a medal that is awarded to members of the Armed Forces for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke of Sussex and Prince Andrew will both be denied the accolade after they had their honorary titles removed.

The Duke of Sussex stepped back as a working member of the royal family and when he did, his military titles were removed so when members of the Armed Forces, police, fire, emergency, and prison services are handed a commemorative on 6th February to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, Prince Harry will miss out on the honour.

The Queen is expected to mark the date privately as it is also the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI but when the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee later this year, there will be an extra bank holiday between 2nd-5th June and will include Trooping the Colour on Horse Guards Parade in London.

The Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated by the lighting of beacons, a Service of Thanksgiving, a concert, Platinum Pageant and nationwide street parties.

Members of the Royal family holding honorary positions in the military will also receive the medal.

But the only veterans that will receive the medal are living recipients of the George Cross or Victoria Cross.

It means that Princes Harry and Prince Andrew will be treated like all other veterans and not receive the award.

The Duke of Sussex gave up his three honorary titles – Captain General of the Royal Marines; Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington; and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command – following his decision to step back from his role as a working royal and move to the US in 2020.

Prince Andrew lost his military titles and HRH. It comes as he faces a US civil action over sexual assault allegations – claims he has consistently denied.

What is the Platinum Jubilee medal?

The Platinum Jubilee Medal is a token of the nation’s thanks and follows a long history of award-winning medals to mark royal jubilees.

The first one was awarded to mark the 50th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign in 1887.

The new medal is designed by Timothy Noad of the College of Arms, the nickel silver medal features, on one side, the Ian Rank-Broadley portrait of the Queen and the Latin inscription “Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def” which translates as “Elizabeth II, by the grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith”.

On the reverse of the coin there is the image of the royal crest and the years of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – 1952-2022.

It is the fourth jubilee medal created for the Queen and the seventh official such award to be bestowed by a monarch.

Previous medals were officially awarded to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, Golden Jubilee in 2002 and Diamond Jubilee in 2012, where about 450,000 medals were given out.

Who else will receive the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal?

In common with previous jubilees, it is likely that non-working members of the Royal family, who do not hold honorary military positions, will receive the medal as a gift, according to reports in the Telegraph.

These medals are for commemorative purposes only and cannot be worn in public.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated over a four day weekend from 2nd to the 5th of June.