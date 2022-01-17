Prince Charles takes on new royal role but the Queen WON’T step down

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is said to be loading more responsibility onto Prince Charles’ royal role in recent times, but royal experts say Her Majesty isn’t planning on stepping down from the throne any time soon.

Royal experts say the Queen is giving more and more responsibility to her son Prince Charles, who is next in the line of succession, along with her grandson Prince William.

The Queen, who is gearing up to celebrate her historic Platinum Jubilee, is ‘handing more over’ to Prince Charles – but will reportedly not be stepping down, despite her recent health struggles.

Royal expert Angela Levin told GB News that Charles knows she will not abdicate, but said, “She’s given Prince Charles a lot of extra obligations to fulfil for her which is quite right and he’s accepted them quite well.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have also been taking the lead within the Firm, with many claiming that Kate is being very careful to not ‘upstage’ other senior members, whilst also being the “perfect advert for the monarchy”.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti explained to the Express that William, Kate, and the rest of the family are “stepping up to the plate to support her and help her but without her needing to step down or away from the role”.

Jonathan added, “I think they’re making an excellent job of that at the moment. I think we’re seeing that tested and I think it’s passing that test.”

The family has been rallying around Her Majesty since she not only suffered the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, to whom she was married for 73 years.

The Queen has faced even more loss this year, entering 2022 with fresh mourning after a close friend died. The monarch lost two more friends just weeks after.

Now, the royal matriarch is enduring more stress, having been forced to strip Prince Andrew of his royal titles, following the news that his bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against him scrapped was dismissed.