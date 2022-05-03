Prince Harry’s special warning to Prince William on his wedding day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry gave Prince William the sweetest warning before his wedding ceremony, just as Kate Middleton arrived to walk down the aisle.

As Kate and her father Michael Middleton walked to the altar at Westminster Abbey, Harry told William just how beautiful his bride looked.

William and Kate’s romance began while they were both students at the University of St Andrews and the couple tied the knot on April 29th 2011, marking 11 years of marriage last month.

Kate’s beauty is undeniable, and Harry, who stepped back from the royal family in 2020, told his brother that she looked as stunning as ever while the pair were waiting for Kate to make her much-anticipated appearance at Westminster Abbey, as millions of royal fans around the world watched on.

As Kate left the world in awe with her iconic Alexander McQueen wedding dress, Harry gave William the heads up that she was there, saying , “Right, she is here now,” adding, “Well, she looks beautiful, I can tell you that.”

Harry wasn’t the only one who was smitten with Kate’s beauty, as William is said to have told Kate that she looked “beautiful” as she arrived at the altar.

Prince William also shared a cheeky joke with his now father-in-law, Michael Middleton, according to experienced lip reader Tina Lannin.

“We’re supposed to have just a small family affair,” the future King reportedly told Kate’s dad.

The Duke of Sussex has been a part of the couple’s incredible love story in plenty of sweet ways, as he gave his brother Princess Diana’s engagement ring for him to give to Catherine, instead of keeping it for his future wife.

This meant that the late Princess Diana could be a part of Kate and William’s love story despite not being around to ever meet Kate.