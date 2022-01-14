We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry reportedly made a shocking remark during childhood and it could be seen as a sign of his future royal exit with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have once said something very intriguing to his older brother during a car trip when they were children.

It’s claimed Prince Harry made it clear he wanted to do things differently to Prince William and it could be seen to predict his and Meghan Markle’s future decision.

Now over two years since their royal exit was first announced, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now well and truly settled into their LA home. Things couldn’t be more different for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle than when they were working royals. Whilst Prince Harry could still be king, it’s Prince William who’s set to take on the huge responsibility of being the monarch. And although their lives were always going to be contrasting, a childhood comment from Harry could perhaps be seen to indicate his desire for future freedom.

According to The Mirror, Ken Wharfe, former royal protection officer, opened up in the Channel 5 documentary, Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince, about a moment he claimed took place when the Prince was a child.

The remark was reportedly directed at Harry’s older brother Prince William and it seems to indicate he was already aware of their differing roles. Ken alleged, “Diana would always take the two boys to Highgrove in Gloucestershire. On this particular occasion Diana was driving, I was sat in the front, William and Harry in the back.”

“They’d clearly got off to a bad start because they were arguing before we’d even left,” he claimed. “Harry out of nowhere said, ‘William, one day you’ll be king, I won’t, it doesn’t matter therefore I can do what I like’.”

Following this supposed remark, Princess Diana is said to have been left surprised, questioning where her youngest son could’ve got this from. And whilst the childhood outburst isn’t something either brother has officially confirmed over the years, if it was said, it could be seen as an early sign of what was to come.

Several decades later Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as senior members of The Firm. This decision shocked royal fans and their absence has seen their family members such as the Cambridges and Wessexes become even more prominent.

In March last year the Sussexes then gave their Oprah Winfrey interview, the aftermath of which saw the Queen release a statement in response. Meanwhile, rumours of a “rift” between Harry and William have continued to circulate ever since.

Given Prince Harry’s alleged childhood remark, it could perhaps be seen that even from an early age he knew that he wanted more freedom than life as a full-time royal would allow for.

As the future King, William will take on ever more responsibilities, whilst Harry as sixth in the royal line of succession has been pursuing his own ventures, as has Meghan, since their royal exit. But whilst their futures couldn’t look more different right now, Harry did open up to Oprah Winfrey about his relationship with his big brother.

“As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together”, he declared, hoping that, “time heals all things”.