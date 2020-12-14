We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Louis made a special royal appearance alongside the rest of the Cambridge family at the weekend.

Prince Louis stepped out for a rare appearance alongside his siblings and parents this weekend.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took the Cambridge kids, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for a night out to the pantomime and little Louis made his red carpet debut.

This royal news comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released an unseen family photo for their Christmas card.

Little Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for a big night out on the red carpet in London.

The family were invited to attend The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium, which was put on to thank key workers and their families for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge proudly walked down the red carpet with their trio of little royals and shared a series of sweet photos from the evening on the Kensington Royal Instagram.

Of course, royal fans were thrilled to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis out and about for one of just a few times this year.

But it was little Louis who captured the most attention, with commenters unable to ignore his resemblance to his grandfather, Michael Middleton.

‘Louis looks like Kate’s father,’ one fan penned, while another agreed, ‘He really does!’

‘I think both the boys do,’ continued another eagle eyed commenter.

Other Cambridge family supporters couldn’t help but swoon over how much Prince Louis has grown up over the past year.

Video of the Week

‘Oh how big Louis has gotten!!! They’re a gorgeous family. ❤️,’ one wrote.

‘LOUIS!!!!! What an angel in his little jacket 😇,’ added another, highlighting Louis’ sweet blue collared, button up coat.

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a pretty checked dress while Prince George sported a smart, striped jumper and back trousers.