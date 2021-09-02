We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Philip is being remembered for his lifetime service to the Queen and the Maritime services in a tribute by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Prince Philip had a long and successful career in the Navy and was dedicated to the Maritime services

The RNLI has announced that a new lifeboat will be named after him, to remember him and pay tribute to his lifetime service

This royal news comes after Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla come under fire from fans over their post on Princess Diana’s memorial day

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away in April, at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to the Queen.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is remembering Prince Philip in a very special way. They have announced that they are naming a new lifeboat ‘The Duke of Edinburgh’ in his honour, for his lifetime service to the Queen and dedication to the maritime services.

Prince Philip had a long and successful Naval career before becoming a senior member of The Royal Family. The Queen has been a patron of the RNLI since 1952 and The Duke of Edinburgh became a member of the RNLI Council in 1972.

The lifeboat was originally planned to honour his 100th birthday, and the Prince was aware of the plans and was reportedly very pleased.

The RNLI said the boat will go into service in 2022 at Well-Next-The-Sea in Norflox, which is very close to the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, where the family often spent Christmas. The news was announced 71 years after Prince Philip took command of the HMS Magpie in 1950.

Mark Dowie the Chief Executive for the RNLI said, ‘It’s a great honour, not just for Wells Lifeboat Station but for the RNLI as a whole.

‘We had hoped to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s long service and support for the maritime sector by naming a lifeboat in his honour in his 100th year.’

He continued, ‘We heard that the duke was pleased to learn of the plans to name a lifeboat after him and that it was going to be serving a community so close to Sandringham. Very sadly the Duke passed away before His Royal Highness could see it happen, but we are delighted to pay tribute to his legacy in this way today.’

The Queen is currently spending summer in her Scotland estate of Balmoral, where royal experts claim she is finally able to mourn her husband; she has also honoured him in a poignant trip to their ‘special place.’