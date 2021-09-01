We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have come under fire from royal fans after Clarence House paid tribute to The Queen Mother's love of horses on the anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

The Prince of Wales and his wife paid a visit to shops and businesses in Ballater, Scotland while Clarence House asked fans to count horses on display inside their London home.

Prince Charles was married to Princess Diana from 1981 until they divorced in 1996 and the pair have two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry together.

But Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris back in 1997, aged 36. Her memory has been kept alive by fans and her sons, who shared a heartbreaking wish when they recently unveiled a statue to mark her 60th birthday last month.

But the way Prince Charles, who is currently touring Scotland with his wife Duchess Camilla, failed to publicly pay tribute to the late mother of his children on the anniversary of her death has angered some fans.

A post shared from Charles and Camilla’s Clarence House Twitter account gave royal fans the chance to look inside their London home and count the horses that feature in a corridor dedicated to The Queen Mother.

The upload left some followers offended, with many pointing out that Charles and Camilla had failed to acknowledge the anniversary of the loss of Diana.

One wrote, ’24 years today Diana, Princess of Wales died, hey she has two children for you and you are asking people to count horses today of all days. Have you called your sons to see how they are doing or is counting horses more important?’

‘Today is all about the one and only Princess Diana,’ one more added.

One more penned, ‘The 31st? The day Princess Diana died, you post this? RIP the Queen of Hearts.’

Prince William and Harry missed this year’s heartbreaking tribute to meet up for the 24th anniversary of their mother’s death as the two ‘feuding’ brothers live 5,000 miles apart, with Harry now living in LA with his wife Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana.

Tt is thought the Princes marked the sad anniversary in their own way with their individual families and fans also paid tribute across the world.