Prince William responds to Harry and Meghan interview claims saying the Royal Family are ‘very much not racist’

Prince William has responded to claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, stating that the Royal Family are 'very much not racist'.

Prince William has broken his silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He and Kate Middleton headed out for a royal engagement at a school in London today.

When asked about the racism claims made during the long-awaited interview, William said that his family are “very much not racist”.

Prince William commented on the explosive interview for the first time today as he stepped out with Kate Middleton for a royal visit to School21 in Stratford.

He revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Prince Harry since the interview was aired and insisted that his family are “very much not racist”.

Meghan Markle alleged that an unnamed member of the royal family expressed “concern” about the colour of baby Archie’s skin before he was born and hinted that she felt his race may have played a part in him not being given a royal title.

Meghan also shared that she faced dark times with her mental health, claiming that she reached out to The Firm about feeling suicidal but didn’t receive any support.

During a conversation about Archie not being made a prince, Oprah asked Meghan, “Do you think it’s because of his race? I know that’s a loaded question.”

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.

“They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?,” Oprah later asked.

“If that’s the assumption you’re making…that would be a safe one,” Meghan responded.

Following the shock accusations, Oprah revealed that Harry had asked her to ensure the world that it wasn’t the Queen or Prince Philip who made the remarks about Archie’s skin.

Stepping out for the first time since the interview today, Prince William said, “We are very much not a racist family,” when asked about the claims.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet but I plan to,” he said of his brother, Prince Harry.

The Queen has also responded to her Meghan and her grandson’s interview, releasing a rare statement earlier this week.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”