We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle revealed that she “called the Queen” after learning that Prince Philip had been admitted to hospital last month.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s astonishing interview with Oprah Winfrey saw the couple open up on life in the Royal Family, sometimes referred to as The Firm. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared deeply personal revelations, including the gender of their second child, who will be eighth in the line of succession.

The Sussexes have now confirmed they won’t be returning as working royals and have settled in their LA home. Though the geographical distance between them and the Royal Family might well be challenging at the moment.

Prince Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, was admitted to King Edward VII’s hospital on 16 February as a “precautionary measure” after “feeling unwell”.

He was then transferred to St Bartholomew’s, with Buckingham Palace stating he would receive further treatment for an “infection” and undergo testing and observation for a “pre-existing heart condition”.

Since then, Prince Philip reportedly had a “successful procedure” and is in hospital for “treatment, rest, and recuperation”.

And it seems upon hearing the news of Prince Philip’s admission to hospital, Duchess Meghan was quick to connect with the Queen. Speaking to Oprah, Meghan shared how she woke up before her husband and heard what had happened in the UK.

Video of the Week

“This morning, I woke up earlier than H, and saw a note from someone on our team in the UK saying that the Duke of Edinburgh had gone to the hospital,” Meghan said. “But I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen just to check-in. I just called, that’s what we do.”

The Duchess of Sussex went on to share her respect for her grandmother-in-law, stating the monarch has “always been wonderful” to her.