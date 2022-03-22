We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to have started the year as they mean to go on when it comes to coordinating outfits during their time in Belize.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in two very similar looks as they continue their Caribbean tour.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that William and Kate have been glimpsed out and about in matching looks.

As senior members of The Firm, Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently undertaking a 12-day long tour of the Caribbean as they celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. The official trip is the couple’s first overseas tour since 2020 and they will visit the Commonwealth realms of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas during their time there. Already William and Kate’s “flirty” dance moves have delighted fans and who could forget Kate’s pink gown on their last night there?

Now as the couple prepare to arrive in Jamaica, it seems as though we could be in for some more twinning outfits if their time in Belize is anything to go by…

Just a few weeks ago William and Kate were “couple goals” as they stepped out in coordinating countryside outfits in Wales. Here they rocked a green theme, opting for similar waterproof khaki-green jackets, dark jeans and sturdy boots for a farm visit. The couple then matched in olive-toned jumpers at Abergavenny Market.

Now it seems like the coordination hasn’t stopped there as the Duke and Duchess have continued complementing each other’s outfits’ colour-palette in the Caribbean. William and Kate brought out the blue for a visit to Hopkins, a small village that’s often considered to be cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize.

The Duchess wore a bold printed blue Tory Burch dress with a comfortable shirred bodice and elegant puffed sleeves. Kate accessorised the look with bright blue earrings and classic cream espadrilles, as well as dark shades – something reports have claimed Princess Charlotte loves!

Meanwhile, William also donned a pair of dark sunglasses and wore head-to-toe blue, including a lightweight blue shirt and smart, dark blue trousers.

During their time in Belize, the Cambridges also visited the Mayan archaeological site of Caracol. Here they visited the Caana, or “Sky Place”, which remains the tallest man-made structure in the country.

For their trip to Caracol both royals decided that green was the way to go and continued to favour dark sunglasses to protect their eyes from the glorious Caribbean sunshine.

Whilst Kate’s look did differ slightly with white Superga trainers and a simple white t-shirt, both she and William wore similar khaki trousers and practical buckled belts.

With both of these Belize outfits, Prince William and Kate went for coordinating colour tones and looked simply stunning together.

And given the pattern of wearing similar, complimentary looks in recent months, this might not be the last we see of this during their Caribbean trip.