Kate Middleton stuns in shimmering pink gown for last night in Belize

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been enjoying their ‘child-free’ tour of Belize, where Kate stunned in a shimmering pink gown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special reception at the Mayan ruins of Cahal Pech, to celebrate their final night in Belize before they continue their Caribbean tour. It was here that Kate stole the show, wearing a glittery, silk magenta gown, designed by the Vampire’s wife.

The floor-length dress features ruffled sleeves and cinched in at the waist, making Kate a vision in pink.

Royal fans were blown away by Kate’s appearance, flooding the comments of the latest post on the couple’s official Instagram.

One wrote, “Oh Catherine is so lovely I. Her gown I love the color!”

Another commented, “Kate’s soooo beautiful!”

Kate’s clearly a fan of The Vampire’s Wife’s designs, having worn a similar dress in March 2020, in emerald green.

Stepping out for the reception held by Robin Barnett at the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, Kate wowed in the bold gown. The dress was made from the same material as her magenta number, but fell to just above her ankles and featured quarter-length sleeves.

The special Belize celebration was hosted by the Governor-General of Belize to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The event followed three action-packed days for the couple, who had to leave their three children at home, in the UK.

They spent their third day exploring ancient Mayan ruins and having an authentic ‘jungle experience.’

Their trip has not all been plain-sailing however, it began with some issues after their first visit was halted after locals protested their tour. Kate and William have put the “colonialism” row behind them, delighting fans with their ‘flirty’ dancing at their second stop.

They even tried their hand at chocolate-making, which Kate said their children would have been ‘very jealous’ of. William also made a cheeky joke that the making of the chocolate will help ‘burn off calories’ of eating it.