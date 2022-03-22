We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte is said to have developed rather expensive taste at a young age, with a royal insider claiming she loves to steal Kate Middleton’s sunglasses.

While Kate is known for her stunning fashion choices, Princess Charlotte is set to become the face of new age royal style after it was reported that she is “obsessed” with her mum’s sunglasses.

Charlotte is said to have “very expensive taste” in fashion and loves to borrow Kate’s pricey accessories.

This royal news comes after Kate Middleton stunned in a shimmering pink gown for her and William’s final night in Belize.

Royal or not, all little girls love dressing up in their mum’s clothes and accessoris, but some are fortunate enough to be able to play with real tiaras and diamonds.

One can only imagine the excitement when your mum is known for wowing in head-to-toe royal blue or stepping out in stunning gold gowns that earned Kate the title of “ultimate Bond girl” at the No Time to Die premiere.

While Kate has paved the way for Princess Charlotte’s spot in the royal style ranks, the six-year-old, who is fourth in the royal line of succession, reportedly enjoys dressing up in her mother Kate’s clothes and regularly drives her crazy by helping herself to select items.

An insider tells Life & Style, “When Kate can’t find a pair, they’ll often be found in Charlotte’s bedroom. Charlotte already has a little collection of high street kids sunglasses at home.”

Not only that, but Charlotte is said to have “incredibly expensive taste”, something we’d have assumed comes with the nature of being a princess.

According to the royal insider, Kate she previously bought a Disney tiara for her daughter to make her happy, but “she prefers the real deal and had Kate promise to give it to her in the future”.

That isn’t the only lovely fashion tie the mother and daughter duo has, as the Duchess and Charlotte have been seen in near-replica clothes far more frequently in recent years. Their coats are one of their most striking similarities.

“Kate’s look has been carefully curated,” explains Royal Stylist Lucas Armitage. This is done to “display poise and a royal chic-ness many try to imitate,” he told Fabulous.

He noted, “It makes sense that Kate would pass on some style tips to her daughter.”

But Kate isn’t just passing on style advice; according to the Daily Star, Charlotte has taken after her mother when it comes to her love of sports.

The young princesses’ favourite activities are believed to be swimming, tennis, and horse riding and is reportedly learning to play hockey in the garden with Kate, who also loved the sport as a young girl.