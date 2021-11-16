We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have kicked off their first major royal overseas tour since the pandemic and they’ve returned to Kate Middleton’s former childhood home.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have landed in Amman to begin their royal tour of Jordan and Egypt.

Though some royal fans might not know it, the couple’s daughter-in-law Kate Middleton once lived in this beautiful country as a child.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Jordan as they begin their first major international trip since the Covid-19 pandemic began. As senior members of The Firm and given Charles’ position as first in line to the throne, the couple have travelled across the UK over the past year undertaking engagements in Wales, the South West and Scotland. Though this month’s Royal Tour of Jordan and Egypt will be the first time they’ve undertaken such a high-profile overseas trip in many months.

It comes just days after the Prince of Wales attended the annual Service of Remembrance on his 73rd birthday, which was tinged with sadness. Now the Clarence House Twitter account has shared an exciting video of the royal couple arriving in Amman.

The caption read, ‘Back on tour! The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have landed in Amman to kick-start their Autumn Tour. Follow #RoyalVisitJordan and #RoyalVisitEgypt for more’.

Since arriving, the royal couple have now been welcomed by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the magnificent Al Husseinieh Palace. This comes after Clarence House announced in October that Charles and Camilla were to “visit The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and The Arab Republic of Egypt from 16th – 19th November”.

Their visit is understood to be set to focus on important themes such as climate change, inter-faith dialogue, female empowerment and preserving cultural heritage.

Though whilst it’s the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall undertaking this significant trip, there’s another prominent royal who has a strong connection to Jordan.

Royal fans might consider Bucklebury in Berkshire to be Kate Middleton’s former home, though the Duchess of Cambridge actually spent several years in Jordan as a child.

Between 1984-86, Michael Middleton, his wife Carole and their children Kate, Pippa and James Middleton relocated there during his time working for British Airways.

And after Prince William visited Jordan back in 2018 he even recreated a family photo of Michael, Kate and Pippa taken at the archaeological site, Jerash.

As reported by Express.co.uk, William discussed Kate’s fond memories of living there at the time. He also revealed her sadness at being unable to join him, having recently welcomed their son Prince Louis and remained at home with him and Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duke of Cambridge declared, “She loved it here, she really did. She is very upset that I am coming here without her.”

With Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s tour now underway, Kate will no doubt be excited to hear all about it when they return!