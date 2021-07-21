We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton's frizz-free hair secret has been revealed - is currently on sale and seriously helps in a heatwave.

Kate Middleton swears by using Khiel’s Creme with Silk Groom to keep her hair frizz-free in a heatwave – and now you can snap up a bottle for less as it’s in the sale.

The Duchess of Cambridge makes having long hair look effortless when she takes part in her summer official engagements.

This royal news comes as Prince Harry ‘made his intentions clear’ – he and Meghan Markle want Lilibet christened in front of the Queen

Kate Middleton’s go-to frizz-free hair secret has been revealed – it’s currently on sale and seriously helps in a heatwave.

The Duchess of Cambridge needs to look camera-ready at all times during her official engagements – and with the UK heatwave playing havoc with our own hairstyles, there’s a secret to Kate’s sleek style.

Amanda Cook Tucker – who was also responsible for styling the Duchess’ tresses shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 ensured the Duchess was prepared for all eventualities on her trip by packing a large range of hair tools and products.

And now you can snap a bottle up for yourself as it’s currently on offer.

A favourite amongst many stylists, Kiehl’s Creme with Silk Groom moisturises, protects, and conditions hair whilst providing a non-greasy grooming aid for silky-smooth results. It is formulated with Silk Powders and naturally-absorbed oils.

To use simply, shampoo first with the Kiehl’s shampoo appropriate for your hair type. Rub a small amount of Kiehl’s Creme with Silk Groom into your hands before applying. On damp hair, gently work Silk Groom through the hair. The formula will be absorbed, resulting in a lustrous shine and smooth texture. Reinforce treatment with one of Kiehl’s efficacious hair packs every 12-14 days to maintain optimum hair condition.

Kate’s hair looks so good that even a little girl couldn’t resist having a feel for herself of the Duchess’ tamed mane during a walkabout visit.

Amanda is known to style Kate Middleton’s hair from the comfort of her own home at Kensington Palace – and she even cut Prince William and Harry’s hair when they were younger.

It was reported that during the 2012 tour of South-East Asia, Amanda’s £300-per-day invoice was picked up by Prince Charles.

It is during this South-East Asia trip that Amanda was tasked with keeping Kate’s naturally wavy hair free from frizz in a humid climate. And one of her other go-to solutions is using coconut oil to tame fly-aways in the warm weather.

You can see some of Kate’s best hairstyles in this montage below, compiled by The Royal Fashion Channel.

And when it comes to setting a trend, Kate did the ultimate thing when she chose to wear her hair down on her wedding day – breaking a 350-year-old royal tradition.

However, when tasked with styling hair herself, Kate admitted her kids were less than impressed with her DIY lockdown cuts.

She revealed, “During lockdown, we’ve had to take on additional roles that others in our communities or in our lives would have helped us with. I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror.”

But it seems Kate was being modest as a source told The Sun, “Carole Middleton taught both Kate and sister Pippa how to cook and cut children’s hair. To them, it is no big deal.”

“Kate would certainly trim George and Charlotte’s hair as she is very competent and they are used to home haircuts.”

“George’s is easy. Charlotte likes her hair off her face and so it’s long enough for a mini ponytail. They both have easy hair to cut,” the insider added.