Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly considering an important royal tradition for Prince George, but aren’t afraid to stray from it if they feel it’s not “right” for their eldest son.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently shared an adorable new photo of their eldest child, Prince George, for his 8th birthday. Dubbed William and Princess Diana’s double by royal fans, George’s attendance at the Euros 2020 final also delighted viewers, who hoped he would be the England team’s ‘good luck charm’. But despite his recent public appearances, George is still far away from taking on the huge royal responsibilities and pathway that lies ahead.

Nevertheless, some have begun to speculate whether George could soon follow royal tradition and leave for boarding school after his eighth birthday.

Both his father William and grandfather Prince Charles attended boarding schools, as did the late Duke of Edinburgh.

However, it’s now been suggested that whilst William and Kate have thought about this potentially huge move, they aren’t afraid to stray from tradition if it’s not “right” for their son.

As reported by Us Weekly, a source claimed that, “Kate and William are open to sending George to boarding school in the future and have already checked out a few, but they feel 8 is a little young and want to wait until he’s slightly older.”

Young though it may sound, eight is around the age that other members of The Firm departed for boarding school too.

“George going to school is a decision the Cambridges will make as a family,” the source continued, alleging, “They’d never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it’s right.”

The question of whether or not George himself wishes to attend boarding school is, of course, incredibly important. In contrast, the Prince of Wales disliked going away to Gordonstoun in Scotland, but his father was reportedly keen to see his son follow in his footsteps.

Charles is believed to have described it later as a “prison sentence”, whilst some reports claim that he was bullied during his time there. Meanwhile, Princes William and Harry attended Cheam school, followed by Eton.

As a former boarding school student himself, William will no doubt be reflecting on his own experience as he, Kate and George decide on future school plans.

Until then, and with no schooling changes confirmed, Prince George is expected to enjoy his summer break from Thomas’s Battersea school before returning for the autumn term.