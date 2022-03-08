Prince William spotted on dad duty taking Princess Charlotte to pizza party

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte was spotted with her father Prince William as they attended her friend’s pizza party in London.

Princess Charlotte had her dad drop her off at her friend’s pizza party held at a London restaurant in Fulham.

The royal youngster didn’t let her royal lifestyle stop her from celebrating a school friend’s birthday as she had her dad drop her off at the bash.

Princess Charlotte had her father Prince William on dad duty as they were spotted arriving for one of her school friend’s birthday parties held at a London pizza restaurant.

The youngster looked like any other of her classmates as she arrived at Il Pagliaccio in Fulhan London for the pizza party with her dad Prince William, who despite being second heir to the throne, was dressed relaxed in a maroon jumper and jeans.

It’s understood that the party, held last Sunday, was hosted by one of Princess Charlotte’s, six, classmates from Thomas’s Battersea School.

In footage published by Italian newspaper La Stampa, the Duke can be walking through the restaurant with Charlotte while carrying a large gift wrapped in pink paper, before returning several hours later to pick her up.

According to newspaper reports, Prince William and Charlotte arrived in one of the three SUVs that stopped in front of the venue in Fulham. Several bodyguards were seen entering the restaurant first, followed by the Duke and Charlotte, with the six-year-old confidently walking through the restaurant ahead of her father.

The restaurant has a ‘private basement for parties’ and is currently donating 100% of its proceeds from every “Slava Ukraini” pizza sold to Unicef in support of Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia.

It’s understood that the restaurant holds royal connections for Prince William as it is believed to be one of his late mother, Princess Diana’s, favourite pizzerias in London.

Restaurant owner Teo Catino extended a warm handshake to the Duke of Cambridge before requesting a selfie from the Duke – which he declined.

Speaking about Princess Diana’s visit, Teo explained, “When she returned from her gymnastics sessions in a gym not far from here, Lady Diana stopped by me, always together with her bodyguards, and ordered Margherita and pizza with salami. And then off home to to eat them with the two children.”

Kate Middleton previously revealed that her children Prince George, eight, Princess charlotte, six and Prince Louis, three, ‘love’ pizza like their dad Prince William.

They also enjoy making the Italian Cuisine, At the time, Kate confessed, “I’ve done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy’, she said, before telling someone else at the event, “I was just saying how I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they like getting their hands messy.”

And it sounds like Prince George and Princess Charlotte aren’t the only ones with a love for pizza around Kensington Palace. At the same event, William told staff in the kitchen that both he and Kate enjoy cooking, and that one of his favourite dishes is pizza.

But he admitted he leaves the making pizza to the kids, William once said, “I don’t make it [pizza] but the children do. I just eat.’