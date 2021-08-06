We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking their children on UK staycations instead of lavish abroad holidays, reportedly to prepare for their lives as King and Queen.



Prince William and Kate Middleton recently took their children on a stunning staycation to Cornwall, and will reportedly continue to opt for UK holidays as a way to prepare for William taking the throne in coming years.

The family are also believed to be planning to return to their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall for the rest of the summer, to enjoy some more wholesome outdoor time with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge is second in the royal line of succession and is set to be King after his father, Prince Charles.

Of course, 72-year-old Charles is in line to take the crown after his mother, the Queen, but it’s possible he could pass it straight down to his son, William.

Royal expert, Katie Nicholl, has claimed that the Cambridges’ decision to stay in the UK for their summer breaks may be an indication fo what’s to come as they prepare for their lives to change when William becomes monarch in the coming years.

Speaking to OK!, Katie Nicholl explained, “Summer holidays at Anmer are the perfect way for Kate and William to decompress. If there are royal engagements for them, they’ll be few and far between.

“While in the past we’ve seen the couple enjoy more lavish holidays skiing or visiting sunnier climates, they’ve been adopting a more traditional royal approach and spending their time at royal residences in the UK instead.”

It’s thought that time for relaxation will be especially vital for the couple this year, as royal experts warn that Kate and William are set for a ‘rocky’ year in 2022.

Continuing, Katie told the publication, “This could obviously be the result of Covid travel restrictions but I also believe that Kate and William are transforming into the future King and Queen and therefore are adopting more traditional practices

“The children love making sandcastles on the beaches and Kate enjoys packing a picnic for them to eat. Sometimes they’ll stay within the grounds of Anmer and Kate will pitch a tent for the children in the garden.”