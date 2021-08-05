We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has given fans a rare insight into her incredible love for her children, Archie and Lilibet, as she appeared in a surprise 40th birthday video.

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday this week as she appeared for the first time since giving birth to Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child in June and the new royal baby is the Queen’s eleventh great-grandchild. Though she has yet to be introduced to the wider world, the Sussexes have reportedly shared the first picture of Lilibet with the Royal Family.

Now Meghan has showcased her incredible bond with Lilibet and her two-year-old brother Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans yesterday with a new video shared on her and Harry’s Archewell website. In it, she tells Hollywood actor Melissa McCarthy about a new initiative to mark her 40th birthday, named 40×40.

This encourages people to give up 40 minutes of their time to mentor others and support women re-entering the workplace. Meghan revealed she has already asked 40 of her “friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders” to help kick off a global effort.

And it was during this inspirational video that the mum-of-two opted to wear two special necklaces.

The first necklace, sitting slightly higher up on the Duchess’ neck, was crafted in the shape of Gemini’s constellation sign, whilst the second represents that of Taurus.

Both necklaces are thought to be from jewellers, Logan Hollowell. Their constellation necklaces are available in diamond and white sapphire versions, with the Gemini one priced at $1,785 and the Taurus at $1,600.

Gemini roughly covers the dates 22nd May-21nd June, including Lilibet’s birthday on 4th June. Whilst Taurus covers 21st April-21st May, which includes Archie’s birthday on May 6.

Meghan’s decision to wear her children’s astrological signs in necklace form during what was already a significant video is a lovely way for the Duchess to show her incredible love for them.

And these stunning necklaces aren’t the only special pieces of jewellery that remind Meghan of her children. Alongside her engagement and wedding rings, she has also been pictured wearing a third ring.

This is understood to have been a gift from Prince Harry after Archie’s birth and their first wedding anniversary in 2018.

It reportedly incorporates three birthstones on the underside of the band – a blue sapphire for Harry, an olive-green peridot for Meghan and a green emerald for little Archie.